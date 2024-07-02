

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is up over 80% at $2.28. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (CSSEN) is up over 59% at $1.15. Roadzen, Inc. (RDZN) is up over 58% at $2.57. Infobird Co., Ltd (IFBD) is up over 25% at $3.71. Aspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH) is up over 14% at $1.13. U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) is up over 9% at $1.12. Immunic, Inc. (IMUX) is up over 8% at $1.22. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (YYAI) is up over 7% at $9.02. Volcon, Inc. (VLCN) is up over 7% at $5.00.



In the Red



Datasea Inc. (DTSS) is down over 13% at $4.25. R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) is down over 10% at $11.29. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) is down over 10% at $4.19. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) is down over 8% at $5.61. CS Disco, Inc. (LAW) is down over 7% at $5.38. Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (ENTO) is down over 7% at $1.06. Cosmos Health Inc. (COSM) is down over 7% at $1.02. Complete Solaria, Inc. (CSLR) is down over 6% at $1.39.



