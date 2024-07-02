

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax (NVAX) has filed for authorization with Health Canada for 2024-2025 Formula COVID-19 vaccine or NVX-CoV2705 for individuals aged 12 and older. Novavax plans to have its vaccine available in Canada for immediate release post-authorization.



John Jacobs, CEO, Novavax, said: 'Our updated COVID-19 vaccine is active against JN.1, KP.2 and KP.3, in addition to other JN.1 sublineage strains.'



Novavax noted that it has filed with the FDA and EMA, and is working with other regulatory authorities globally on authorization or approval of its updated COVID-19 vaccine.



