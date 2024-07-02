Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport expands SIXT's presence to 48U.S. airports and more than 100 branches across 25 states

SIXT USA, a subsidiary of Sixt SE a global leader in premium mobility services announces the opening of its newest U.S. car rental branch at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE). The opening expands the company's presence to 48 U.S. airports and more than 100 locations across 25 states. Car rental reservations can be made now at SIXT.com or via the SIXT app.

Located in the MKE car rental center at 5300 S. Howell Avenue, the new branch offers a premium fleet comprised of standard and luxury coupes, sedans, and SUVs, giving customers a wide selection of vehicles to meet specific needs, preferences and budgets.

Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT North America: "With more than 2.6 million passengers last year, Milwaukee International Airport marks an exciting expansion for SIXT. The city's beautiful lakefront, rich cultural heritage and strong economy driven by nearly 1.5 million residents and several Fortune 500 companies make Milwaukee an important Midwest hub for both business and leisure travelers. We are excited to bring our premium fleet and service to more travelers who value premium car rental experience at an affordable price."

Brian Dranzik, Airport Director, Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport: "We are excited to welcome SIXT to our lineup of car rentals at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. SIXT is known around the world for providing a high-quality car rental experience for travelers and will be a perfect match with MKE's reputation as a friendly, easy travel airport."

The new Milwaukee location joins a growing list of recent branch openings including Tucson International Airport, Kansas City International Airport, Kona International Airport, Salt Lake City International Airport, Downtown Philadelphia, Houston Royal Sonesta, Chicago Marriott Naperville and Long Beach, Calif., among others. It also follows the recent expansion of ride-hailing and chauffer services offered in North America through SIXT ride as part of SIXT's previously announced partnership with Blacklane.

In just a little over a decade, the United States has become the most important growth market for SIXT. Today, SIXT operates more than 100 rental branches in 25 states, employs more than 2,000 team members, and now serves 48 of the most important airports across the country. In addition, by launching operations in Canada in 2022, SIXT is tapping into another billion-dollar market that also offers potential for synergies with its U.S. operations.

