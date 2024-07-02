

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) said on Tuesday that it has entered into a conditional purchase deal with ZeroAvia, a clean aviation innovator, for 100 hydrogen-electric engines to power regional jet aircraft.



ZeroAvia is a developer of hydrogen-electric, fuel cell-powered, engines for commercial aircraft, which offer the potential for close to zero inflight emissions.



The company is also flight testing a prototype for a 20-seat plane and designing an engine for larger aircraft such as the Bombardier CRJ700, which American operates on certain regional routes.



In addition, the airline noted that it has increased its investment in ZeroAvia after it made its first investment in ZeroAvia in 2022. The engine agreement follows the Memorandum of Understanding the companies announced in 2022.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX