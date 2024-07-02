

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla (TSLA) reported that it produced approximately 411,000 vehicles, and delivered approximately 444,000 vehicles in the second quarter. The company deployed 9.4 GWh of energy storage products in its second quarter, the highest quarterly deployment yet.



Tesla noted that vehicle deliveries and storage deployments represent only two measures of the company's financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results. Tesla will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2024 after market close on July 23, 2024.



