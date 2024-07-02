Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.07.2024
Breaking News! Das ist der Kickoff für die NuGen Medical Börsenparty?!
WKN: 604843 | ISIN: DE0006048432
Xetra
02.07.24
17:06 Uhr
82,74 Euro
-0,40
-0,48 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
DAX
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 600
Love Unites All: Celebrating PRIDE at Henkel

Celebrating our employees and brands across North America who have organized or attended events to share their pride, love, and allyship this month.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2024 / Henkel aims to foster a culture of belonging where each employee feels supported and encouraged to come to work as their true selves. Our differences and unique identities are drivers of creativity and performance - elements that are critical to success for the business and our culture. In building an inclusive workplace, we continuously challenge our biases by seeking out perspectives that are different from our own, paving the way for innovation, growth, and strong community ties.

Throughout the month of June, Henkel employees have joined together with friends and family to show their Pride and spread the message of love, allyship and unity to help create a more inclusive world! Our Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and brands organized participation in events from New York and Connecticut to California and Canada. The PRIDE ERG and many other resource groups across the organization are strong catalysts for connecting employees, increasing our understanding of one another, and encouraging candid conversations about diversity.

Participating in the PRIDE ERG has been a great way to expand my Henkel network and get to know colleagues outside of my normal scope. I've met colleagues across the globe from functions and business units that I wouldn't have been exposed to without my ERG involvement. It has also been a great way to get involved in helping shape internal policies and supporting local LGBTQ+ organizations.

Abe Blumenthal, Pilot Plant Process Engineer, Henkel

Hear from more of our employees about diversity within the LGBTQIA+ community at Henkel in the video above!



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Henkel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Henkel
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
