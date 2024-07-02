

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA), an electric vehicle maker, on Tuesday said that for the second quarter, through the HYLA brand, it wholesaled 72 Class 8 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell trucks.



This is above the high end of truck sales guidance of 60 units.



For the first-half, the automaker wholesaled 112 hydrogen fuel cell trucks.



Steve Girsky, CEO of Nikola, said: 'We have maintained our 2024 momentum with solid wholesale numbers, new customers such as Walmart Canada, and repeat customers like 4GEN and IMC, purchasing vehicles through our dealer network.'



NKLA was trading at $7.44 on the Nasdaq, up 0.54 percent.



