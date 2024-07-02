Anzeige
WKN: A2QSAE | ISIN: NL00150006Z9 | Ticker-Symbol: 9Q9
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2024 16:22 Uhr
Azerion Group NV: Azerion receives approval of written procedure and amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bonds


Amsterdam 2 July 2024 - Azerion Group N.V. (the "Company") today announces the successful completion of the written procedure that was initiated on 14 June 2024 in relation to the Company's existing senior secured floating rate bond framework of up to EUR 300 million with ISIN NO0013017657 (the "Bonds"), regarding certain amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Proposal").

A sufficient number of bondholders participated in the written procedure in order to form a quorum, and a requisite majority of the bondholders voted in favour to approve the Proposal.

The amendments will become effective as soon as possible by the entering into of an amendment and restatement agreement and the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent.

Pareto Securities AB has been retained as financial advisor in connection with the written procedure.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Buckman
VP Investor Relations
ir@azerion.com

Information

This information is information that Azerion Group N.V. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:15 CET on 2 July 2024.



