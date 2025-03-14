Azerion Group NV: AFM Concludes Investigation into irregularities in trading of Azerion shares 14 March 2025

Amsterdam, 14 March 2025 - Azerion reports that the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets, the Autoriteit Financiële Markten. The investigation did not lead to any punitive measures against Azerion or its major shareholders. The AFM has published a press release today with the text below:

AFM sluit onderzoek af naar opvallende handelsvolumes in het aandeel Azerion

De Autoriteit Financiële Markten (AFM) is in het eerste kwartaal van 2023 een onderzoek gestart naar mogelijke marktmanipulatie in het aandeel Azerion en de mogelijke betrokkenheid van Azerion Group N.V. (Azerion) en/of haar grootaandeelhouders (het onderzoek). De AFM heeft het onderzoek inmiddels afgerond.

De aanleiding voor het onderzoek was een opvallende stijging van het dagelijkse handelsvolume. Het gemiddelde handelsvolume steeg van ca. 13.000 verhandelde aandelen tot maximaal 2.500.000 verhandelde aandelen per dag. De opvallende volumes waren zichtbaar kort nadat Azerion eind 2022 bekendmaakte dat haar grootaandeelhouder Principion Holding B.V. een optieovereenkomst had afgesloten met een investeerder.

Naar aanleiding van het opvallende handelsvolume is de AFM op 7 maart 2023 overgegaan tot het onderzoek. De onderzoeksperiode betrof het eerste kwartaal van 2023. Vanaf de start van dit onderzoek nam het handelsvolume sterk af.

Op basis van het onderzoek heeft de AFM niet kunnen vaststellen dat er sprake is geweest van marktmanipulatie en is geen betrokkenheid van Azerion en/of haar grootaandeelhouders gebleken. Het onderzoek is daarom stopgezet en heeft niet geleid tot maatregelen tegen Azerion en/of haar grootaandeelhouders.

De AFM benadrukt dat zij opvallende transacties nauwlettend zal blijven volgen en indien daartoe aanleiding is, acties zal ondernemen om ongewenst handelsgedrag te voorkomen of hiertegen op te treden.

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.