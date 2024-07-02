

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has announced that he is extending overtime protections to 1 million workers making less than $43,888 a year.



Biden has also promised to extend protections to another 3 million workers next year by increasing the overtime threshold to $58,656.



This is higher than the median individual salary of $47,960.



'While Republicans side with big corporations and special interests on Park Avenue to try to deny workers these protections, I will always side with hardworking families like the ones I grew up with in Scranton,' he said in a statement.



