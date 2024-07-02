

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) announced on Tuesday that it has been awarded a $176 million project grant through the Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle, funded by BARDA within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to expedite the development of mRNA-based pandemic influenza vaccines.



The company said that this funding will support the advanced stages of development for an mRNA-based vaccine intended for the licensure of a pre-pandemic vaccine targeting the H5 influenza virus, which is known to cause a highly contagious and severe disease in birds and poses a potential risk of transmission to humans.



The agreement also includes provisions for preparing and expediting responses to future public health crises.



