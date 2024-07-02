Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ISIN for BW LPG Limited

Referring to the stock exchange announcement made by BW LPG Limited on July 1, 2024 regarding the successful completion of the discontinuance of the Company from Bermuda and continuance to Singapore (the "Redomiciliation"). The Redomiciliation entails a change of the ISIN code for the Company's shares traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange and a change of the CUSIP code for the shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Please note the following key information regarding the ISIN and CUSIP change: Issuer: BW LPG Limited Previous ISIN: BMG173841013 New ISIN: SGXZ69436764 Date of ISIN change: 5 July 2024 Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280