Dienstag, 02.07.2024
Breaking News! Das ist der Kickoff für die NuGen Medical Börsenparty?!
WKN: A1W81N | ISIN: BMG173841013 | Ticker-Symbol: BW9
Tradegate
02.07.24
16:40 Uhr
17,440 Euro
+0,110
+0,63 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
GlobeNewswire
02.07.2024 17:34 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of ISIN for BW LPG Limited

Referring to the stock exchange announcement made by BW LPG Limited on July 1,
2024 regarding the successful completion of the discontinuance of the Company
from Bermuda and continuance to Singapore (the "Redomiciliation"). 

The Redomiciliation entails a change of the ISIN code for the Company's shares
traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange and a change of the CUSIP code for the shares
traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Please note the following key
information regarding the ISIN and CUSIP change: 

Issuer:        BW LPG Limited
Previous ISIN:    BMG173841013 
New ISIN:       SGXZ69436764 
Date of ISIN change: 5 July 2024  
                  

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280
