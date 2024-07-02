

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has announced a health warning to the public after a rabid fox attacked a woman in Atmore.



The incident occurred when the woman was unloading her groceries, and 'seemingly out of nowhere' the fox came and bit her.



The officials then captured the fox, took it to a Health Department laboratory, where it tested positive for rabies.



The health officials said that the elderly woman has received medical treatment.



'Although rabies is primarily found in wild animals since widespread vaccination of domestic animals began over 70 years ago, it continues to be a public health threat,' Dr. Dee W. Jones, State Public Health Veterinarian, said.



'Although attacks such as this by rabid wildlife are rather uncommon, it highlights the risk rabies continues to pose and hopefully reminds people to be aware of the risks and continue to vaccinate their pets.'



Alabama state law requires dogs, cats, and ferrets to be up-to-date with rabies vaccination after they reach 12 weeks old.



Besides vaccination, the department has advised people to not allow pets to run loose, not leave uneaten pet food near residence, not illegally feed wildlife, and not to go near any stray or wild animals if they are acting strange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX