

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The latest data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment indicates a worrisome surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.



Between April 20 and June 22, there has been a staggering 127% increase in reported cases, with the number of COVID cases rising from 491 to 1,115.



Moreover, emergency department visits have spiked by over 23%, and the rate of positive COVID tests has gone up by 1.4% nationwide. Tragically, deaths have surged by approximately 14.3% in the most recent reporting period.



Notably, the landscape of COVID variants is evolving, with the JN.1 variant, previously predominant, now accounting for only 16.71% of specimens, while the KP.3 variant has surpassed it at over 20%. Wastewater testing has emerged as a crucial tool for early detection, with 45 out of 54 facilities in the state reporting a consistent increase in COVID-19 presence.



Despite this concerning trend, data suggests a lack of diligence among Coloradans in completing their COVID-19 immunizations, including obtaining the crucial Omicron dose. The CDC recommends the updated 2024-2025 COVID-19 vaccine for all individuals over 6 months old, highlighting the critical role of vaccination in safeguarding against respiratory illnesses.



Dr. Mandy Cohen, CDC Director, has underlined the necessity of vaccination for protecting individuals and their families.



Dr. Michelle Barron, UCHealth's Senior Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control, stated, 'COVID-19 is behaving a lot like the flu now. We're witnessing increases in cases during the fall and winter months. The severity is typically worse in older individuals and those with underlying immune system issues, echoing the pattern of flu. All of these individuals can become very ill.' She added, 'Vaccines reduce infections and the severity of disease. Even if you're healthy, obtaining an updated vaccine is an effective way to keep vulnerable family members and those around you healthy too.'



