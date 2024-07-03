

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - After a weak start and a subsequent recovery, the Canadian market slipped into negative territory Tuesday morning, but recovered gradually to eventually end the day's session on a firm note, thanks to strong gains in energy, consumer staples and technology sectors.



Concerns about the outlook for Fed interest rates rendered the mood a bit cautious early on in the session.



The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 78.01 points or 0.36% at 21,953.80. The index touched a low of 21,802.33 and a high of 21,955.65 in the session.



The Energy Capped Index climbed nearly 1.5%. International Petroleum Corp (IPCO.TO) surged more than 6.5%. Africa Oil Corp (AOI.TO) rallied 4.5%. Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Viren (VRN.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Headwater Exploration (HWX.TO) and Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) gained 1.7 to 3.5%.



The Consumer Staples Capped Index gained 1.19%. Saputo Inc (SAP.TO) climbed nearly 3%. George Weston (WN.TO) ended higher by 2.36%, while Empire Company (EMP.A.TO) and Metro Inc (MRU.TO) gained 1.86% and 1.74%, respectively.



The Information Technology Capped Index gained 1.05%. Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Descartes Systems Group (DSG.TO), Dye & Durham (DND.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) and Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) gained 2 to 3%. Coveo Solutions (CVO.TO), CGI Group (GIB.A.TO), Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) and Computer Modelling (CMG.TO) also ended sharply higher.



Aecon Group Inc (ARE.TO) tanked 17.6%. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets have downgraded the construction company's stock, warning of a 'cash flow drag' extending into the next year.



BCE Inc (BCE.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.B.TO), Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Nutrien (NTR.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), West Fraser Timber (WFG.TO) and CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO) are down 1.7 to 3.3%.



On the economic front, the S&P Global Canada Manufacturing PMI held steady at 49.3 in June 2024, unchanged from May, marking the fourteenth consecutive month of contraction in factory activity.



