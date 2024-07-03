

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release May figures for building approvals, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Approvals are expected to rise 1.5 percent on month and 27.3 percent on year after slipping 0.3 percent on month and jumping 27.3 percent on year in April.



Australia also will see June results for the construction and manufacturing indexes from AiG; in May, they were at -68.1 and -31.1, respectively.



China will see June results for the services PMI from Caixin; in May, the index score was 54.0.



