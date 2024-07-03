InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - July 3

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / The Company announces that on 02 July 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase: 02 July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 25,000 Lowest price paid per share: £ 81.0400 Highest price paid per share: £ 81.9400 Average price paid per share: £ 81.6035

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 161,521,765 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,006,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 25,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 02 July 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 25,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 81.9400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 81.0400 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 81.6035

Detailed information

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

