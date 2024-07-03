Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Diese Firma toppt ALLES - Die Reichmacher-Aktie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 | Ticker-Symbol: IC1H
Tradegate
01.07.24
17:09 Uhr
96,50 Euro
-1,00
-1,03 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
97,5098,0008:48
97,5098,0008:12
ACCESSWIRE
03.07.2024 08:02 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - July 3

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 3, 2024 / The Company announces that on 02 July 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase:

02 July 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

25,000

Lowest price paid per share:

£ 81.0400

Highest price paid per share:

£ 81.9400

Average price paid per share:

£ 81.6035

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 161,521,765 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,006,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 25,000 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 02 July 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

25,000

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 81.9400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 81.0400

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 81.6035

Detailed information

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

02/07/2024

09:59:26

BST

86

81.3600

XLON

1023646004942635

02/07/2024

09:59:59

BST

86

81.3400

XLON

1023646004942664

02/07/2024

10:00:00

BST

4

81.3200

XLON

1023646004942673

02/07/2024

10:00:02

BST

82

81.3200

XLON

1023646004942681

02/07/2024

10:00:54

BST

62

81.3600

XLON

1023646004942721

02/07/2024

10:01:35

BST

40

81.4000

XLON

1023646004942763

02/07/2024

10:12:55

BST

85

81.3800

XLON

1023646004943298

02/07/2024

10:15:10

BST

50

81.4200

XLON

1023646004943451

02/07/2024

10:17:50

BST

63

81.4600

XLON

1023646004943588

02/07/2024

10:19:05

BST

50

81.4600

XLON

1023646004943678

02/07/2024

10:19:30

BST

36

81.4800

XLON

1023646004943722

02/07/2024

10:22:11

BST

51

81.5000

XLON

1023646004943801

02/07/2024

10:22:45

BST

46

81.4600

XLON

1023646004943850

02/07/2024

10:24:00

BST

44

81.3800

XLON

1023646004943880

02/07/2024

10:24:13

BST

44

81.3600

XLON

1023646004943919

02/07/2024

10:30:42

BST

46

81.3000

XLON

1023646004944171

02/07/2024

10:36:00

BST

43

81.4400

XLON

1023646004944626

02/07/2024

10:36:02

BST

12

81.4200

XLON

1023646004944629

02/07/2024

10:36:15

BST

13

81.4200

XLON

1023646004944640

02/07/2024

10:36:47

BST

18

81.4200

XLON

1023646004944670

02/07/2024

10:39:46

BST

45

81.4200

XLON

1023646004944775

02/07/2024

10:41:32

BST

78

81.5200

XLON

1023646004944897

02/07/2024

10:41:32

BST

1

81.5200

XLON

1023646004944898

02/07/2024

10:42:47

BST

44

81.6200

XLON

1023646004944959

02/07/2024

10:48:31

BST

6

81.7600

XLON

1023646004945276

02/07/2024

10:48:31

BST

46

81.7600

XLON

1023646004945277

02/07/2024

10:48:31

BST

60

81.7400

XLON

1023646004945278

02/07/2024

10:48:31

BST

49

81.7200

XLON

1023646004945282

02/07/2024

10:48:45

BST

51

81.7000

XLON

1023646004945292

02/07/2024

10:50:16

BST

51

81.6800

XLON

1023646004945346

02/07/2024

10:50:17

BST

56

81.7400

XLON

1023646004945367

02/07/2024

10:50:17

BST

56

81.7200

XLON

1023646004945371

02/07/2024

10:50:44

BST

56

81.7000

XLON

1023646004945426

02/07/2024

10:50:44

BST

31

81.6800

XLON

1023646004945429

02/07/2024

10:50:45

BST

34

81.6800

XLON

1023646004945430

02/07/2024

10:52:40

BST

75

81.7000

XLON

1023646004945595

02/07/2024

10:53:29

BST

72

81.6800

XLON

1023646004945660

02/07/2024

10:53:29

BST

71

81.6600

XLON

1023646004945661

02/07/2024

10:55:06

BST

47

81.6200

XLON

1023646004945730

02/07/2024

11:04:45

BST

82

81.7000

XLON

1023646004946163

02/07/2024

11:08:47

BST

45

81.6800

XLON

1023646004946352

02/07/2024

11:11:03

BST

45

81.6600

XLON

1023646004946456

02/07/2024

11:13:35

BST

40

81.5600

XLON

1023646004946568

02/07/2024

11:13:58

BST

38

81.5600

XLON

1023646004946582

02/07/2024

11:14:01

BST

45

81.5600

XLON

1023646004946587

02/07/2024

11:14:59

BST

20

81.5200

XLON

1023646004946636

02/07/2024

11:14:59

BST

39

81.5200

XLON

1023646004946637

02/07/2024

11:15:05

BST

59

81.5000

XLON

1023646004946642

02/07/2024

11:15:05

BST

56

81.5000

XLON

1023646004946649

02/07/2024

11:17:14

BST

45

81.5800

XLON

1023646004946777

02/07/2024

11:21:02

BST

46

81.6200

XLON

1023646004947072

02/07/2024

11:21:15

BST

46

81.6000

XLON

1023646004947110

02/07/2024

11:21:21

BST

48

81.5800

XLON

1023646004947114

02/07/2024

11:29:02

BST

43

81.6600

XLON

1023646004947575

02/07/2024

11:31:11

BST

15

81.6400

XLON

1023646004947669

02/07/2024

11:31:11

BST

28

81.6400

XLON

1023646004947670

02/07/2024

11:31:44

BST

54

81.6200

XLON

1023646004947693

02/07/2024

11:32:00

BST

55

81.6000

XLON

1023646004947710

02/07/2024

11:32:16

BST

67

81.5800

XLON

1023646004947733

02/07/2024

11:32:17

BST

27

81.5400

XLON

1023646004947735

02/07/2024

11:32:46

BST

47

81.5000

XLON

1023646004947787

02/07/2024

11:36:48

BST

55

81.5400

XLON

1023646004947962

02/07/2024

11:37:40

BST

76

81.4800

XLON

1023646004947985

02/07/2024

11:43:55

BST

82

81.4400

XLON

1023646004948302

02/07/2024

11:48:01

BST

60

81.4400

XLON

1023646004948619

02/07/2024

11:52:31

BST

60

81.4800

XLON

1023646004948752

02/07/2024

11:53:10

BST

79

81.4400

XLON

1023646004948772

02/07/2024

11:54:59

BST

42

81.4600

XLON

1023646004948858

02/07/2024

11:56:32

BST

45

81.5000

XLON

1023646004948928

02/07/2024

11:58:12

BST

40

81.4800

XLON

1023646004948959

02/07/2024

12:05:00

BST

81

81.3400

XLON

1023646004949187

02/07/2024

12:06:13

BST

43

81.3400

XLON

1023646004949229

02/07/2024

12:27:23

BST

43

81.3200

XLON

1023646004950051

02/07/2024

12:29:03

BST

43

81.3000

XLON

1023646004950093

02/07/2024

12:42:55

BST

76

81.2000

XLON

1023646004950713

02/07/2024

12:46:23

BST

82

81.1400

XLON

1023646004950872

02/07/2024

12:46:56

BST

38

81.0800

XLON

1023646004950888

02/07/2024

12:47:17

BST

42

81.0600

XLON

1023646004950916

02/07/2024

12:51:08

BST

46

81.0600

XLON

1023646004951081

02/07/2024

12:51:49

BST

46

81.0400

XLON

1023646004951115

02/07/2024

12:57:05

BST

44

81.1600

XLON

1023646004951307

02/07/2024

13:02:07

BST

35

81.1800

XLON

1023646004951448

02/07/2024

13:02:07

BST

8

81.1800

XLON

1023646004951449

02/07/2024

13:02:20

BST

43

81.1600

XLON

1023646004951456

02/07/2024

13:03:07

BST

43

81.1400

XLON

1023646004951503

02/07/2024

13:03:13

BST

43

81.1200

XLON

1023646004951505

02/07/2024

13:11:11

BST

40

81.3000

XLON

1023646004951860

02/07/2024

13:11:11

BST

28

81.3000

XLON

1023646004951861

02/07/2024

13:11:11

BST

68

81.2800

XLON

1023646004951863

02/07/2024

13:11:14

BST

53

81.2600

XLON

1023646004951865

02/07/2024

13:11:27

BST

86

81.2400

XLON

1023646004951896

02/07/2024

13:11:28

BST

86

81.2200

XLON

1023646004951902

02/07/2024

13:13:30

BST

45

81.1800

XLON

1023646004951959

02/07/2024

13:15:05

BST

82

81.1800

XLON

1023646004952026

02/07/2024

13:24:42

BST

73

81.1800

XLON

1023646004952597

02/07/2024

13:31:54

BST

84

81.3200

XLON

1023646004953012

02/07/2024

13:43:50

BST

76

81.2200

XLON

1023646004953654

02/07/2024

13:46:21

BST

49

81.2800

XLON

1023646004953731

02/07/2024

13:46:22

BST

49

81.2600

XLON

1023646004953734

02/07/2024

13:47:47

BST

49

81.2400

XLON

1023646004953785

02/07/2024

13:49:02

BST

44

81.2200

XLON

1023646004953857

02/07/2024

13:49:57

BST

64

81.2000

XLON

1023646004953949

02/07/2024

13:51:02

BST

56

81.1600

XLON

1023646004954006

02/07/2024

13:52:43

BST

79

81.1600

XLON

1023646004954188

02/07/2024

13:53:33

BST

47

81.2000

XLON

1023646004954277

02/07/2024

13:53:34

BST

47

81.2000

XLON

1023646004954302

02/07/2024

13:53:42

BST

59

81.2000

XLON

1023646004954331

02/07/2024

13:54:35

BST

59

81.1800

XLON

1023646004954421

02/07/2024

13:54:35

BST

46

81.1600

XLON

1023646004954424

02/07/2024

13:54:36

BST

60

81.1400

XLON

1023646004954431

02/07/2024

13:56:41

BST

64

81.1600

XLON

1023646004954668

02/07/2024

13:56:41

BST

57

81.1400

XLON

1023646004954713

02/07/2024

13:56:41

BST

7

81.1400

XLON

1023646004954714

02/07/2024

13:57:50

BST

48

81.1200

XLON

1023646004954805

02/07/2024

14:01:04

BST

44

81.1600

XLON

1023646004954994

02/07/2024

14:04:18

BST

80

81.1600

XLON

1023646004955184

02/07/2024

14:09:01

BST

51

81.3600

XLON

1023646004955522

02/07/2024

14:12:31

BST

15

81.4400

XLON

1023646004955694

02/07/2024

14:12:31

BST

71

81.4400

XLON

1023646004955695

02/07/2024

14:15:16

BST

85

81.4800

XLON

1023646004955796

02/07/2024

14:18:14

BST

71

81.5200

XLON

1023646004955922

02/07/2024

14:18:37

BST

64

81.5200

XLON

1023646004955956

02/07/2024

14:20:05

BST

64

81.5200

XLON

1023646004956003

02/07/2024

14:20:19

BST

63

81.5600

XLON

1023646004956033

02/07/2024

14:20:19

BST

75

81.6000

XLON

1023646004956038

02/07/2024

14:20:19

BST

75

81.5800

XLON

1023646004956045

02/07/2024

14:20:19

BST

57

81.5600

XLON

1023646004956048

02/07/2024

14:20:21

BST

62

81.6200

XLON

1023646004956062

02/07/2024

14:20:21

BST

62

81.6000

XLON

1023646004956067

02/07/2024

14:20:28

BST

40

81.5600

XLON

1023646004956080

02/07/2024

14:21:36

BST

52

81.5600

XLON

1023646004956110

02/07/2024

14:21:36

BST

8

81.5600

XLON

1023646004956111

02/07/2024

14:21:36

BST

19

81.5600

XLON

1023646004956112

02/07/2024

14:22:42

BST

52

81.6000

XLON

1023646004956184

02/07/2024

14:22:47

BST

31

81.5800

XLON

1023646004956186

02/07/2024

14:22:47

BST

28

81.5800

XLON

1023646004956187

02/07/2024

14:26:41

BST

61

81.6000

XLON

1023646004956335

02/07/2024

14:26:42

BST

66

81.6000

XLON

1023646004956347

02/07/2024

14:26:42

BST

86

81.6000

XLON

1023646004956376

02/07/2024

14:30:00

BST

86

81.6800

XLON

1023646004956528

02/07/2024

14:30:45

BST

49

81.6800

XLON

1023646004956554

02/07/2024

14:30:45

BST

6

81.6800

XLON

1023646004956555

02/07/2024

14:30:45

BST

31

81.6800

XLON

1023646004956556

02/07/2024

14:32:04

BST

86

81.8400

XLON

1023646004956622

02/07/2024

14:32:22

BST

86

81.8200

XLON

1023646004956637

02/07/2024

14:32:36

BST

17

81.8000

XLON

1023646004956675

02/07/2024

14:32:36

BST

69

81.8000

XLON

1023646004956676

02/07/2024

14:32:36

BST

86

81.7800

XLON

1023646004956679

02/07/2024

14:35:13

BST

83

81.8400

XLON

1023646004956829

02/07/2024

14:35:13

BST

3

81.8400

XLON

1023646004956830

02/07/2024

14:35:23

BST

86

81.8200

XLON

1023646004956869

02/07/2024

14:35:59

BST

82

81.8400

XLON

1023646004956891

02/07/2024

14:37:25

BST

60

81.8600

XLON

1023646004956931

02/07/2024

14:37:39

BST

60

81.8400

XLON

1023646004956937

02/07/2024

14:40:03

BST

48

81.8600

XLON

1023646004957030

02/07/2024

14:40:51

BST

62

81.8600

XLON

1023646004957097

02/07/2024

14:41:05

BST

52

81.8400

XLON

1023646004957098

02/07/2024

14:43:04

BST

58

81.8200

XLON

1023646004957165

02/07/2024

14:43:19

BST

44

81.7800

XLON

1023646004957184

02/07/2024

14:44:10

BST

56

81.7200

XLON

1023646004957198

02/07/2024

14:45:37

BST

48

81.6800

XLON

1023646004957318

02/07/2024

14:48:03

BST

48

81.7800

XLON

1023646004957400

02/07/2024

14:49:08

BST

29

81.8000

XLON

1023646004957429

02/07/2024

14:49:08

BST

28

81.8000

XLON

1023646004957430

02/07/2024

14:49:23

BST

57

81.7800

XLON

1023646004957443

02/07/2024

14:51:19

BST

44

81.7800

XLON

1023646004957540

02/07/2024

14:52:20

BST

23

81.7600

XLON

1023646004957607

02/07/2024

14:52:20

BST

25

81.7600

XLON

1023646004957608

02/07/2024

14:53:10

BST

57

81.7800

XLON

1023646004957694

02/07/2024

14:54:06

BST

39

81.8200

XLON

1023646004957766

02/07/2024

14:54:06

BST

8

81.8200

XLON

1023646004957767

02/07/2024

14:54:06

BST

47

81.8000

XLON

1023646004957769

02/07/2024

14:56:50

BST

58

81.7800

XLON

1023646004957894

02/07/2024

14:56:57

BST

58

81.7600

XLON

1023646004957897

02/07/2024

14:58:50

BST

58

81.8200

XLON

1023646004958039

02/07/2024

14:59:26

BST

45

81.8200

XLON

1023646004958053

02/07/2024

14:59:26

BST

4

81.8200

XLON

1023646004958054

02/07/2024

15:00:41

BST

44

81.8800

XLON

1023646004958185

02/07/2024

15:00:51

BST

84

81.8600

XLON

1023646004958227

02/07/2024

15:03:00

BST

31

81.7600

XLON

1023646004958410

02/07/2024

15:03:12

BST

50

81.7600

XLON

1023646004958419

02/07/2024

15:05:01

BST

57

81.7000

XLON

1023646004958580

02/07/2024

15:05:01

BST

57

81.6800

XLON

1023646004958582

02/07/2024

15:07:51

BST

50

81.6200

XLON

1023646004958786

02/07/2024

15:07:51

BST

12

81.6200

XLON

1023646004958787

02/07/2024

15:07:51

BST

62

81.6000

XLON

1023646004958791

02/07/2024

15:08:48

BST

1

81.6200

XLON

1023646004958845

02/07/2024

15:11:37

BST

68

81.6200

XLON

1023646004959129

02/07/2024

15:12:05

BST

55

81.6000

XLON

1023646004959159

02/07/2024

15:12:05

BST

55

81.5800

XLON

1023646004959161

02/07/2024

15:12:40

BST

63

81.6000

XLON

1023646004959187

02/07/2024

15:14:25

BST

80

81.6000

XLON

1023646004959298

02/07/2024

15:15:18

BST

18

81.6200

XLON

1023646004959343

02/07/2024

15:15:18

BST

59

81.6200

XLON

1023646004959344

02/07/2024

15:16:05

BST

44

81.6200

XLON

1023646004959387

02/07/2024

15:18:39

BST

39

81.7600

XLON

1023646004959547

02/07/2024

15:18:39

BST

18

81.7600

XLON

1023646004959548

02/07/2024

15:19:35

BST

57

81.8000

XLON

1023646004959641

02/07/2024

15:19:41

BST

19

81.7600

XLON

1023646004959688

02/07/2024

15:19:41

BST

22

81.7600

XLON

1023646004959689

02/07/2024

15:21:07

BST

17

81.7600

XLON

1023646004959824

02/07/2024

15:21:07

BST

19

81.7600

XLON

1023646004959825

02/07/2024

15:22:12

BST

27

81.8000

XLON

1023646004959883

02/07/2024

15:22:12

BST

28

81.8000

XLON

1023646004959884

02/07/2024

15:25:22

BST

78

81.9000

XLON

1023646004960124

02/07/2024

15:25:24

BST

38

81.8800

XLON

1023646004960133

02/07/2024

15:25:24

BST

40

81.8800

XLON

1023646004960134

02/07/2024

15:25:34

BST

78

81.8600

XLON

1023646004960147

02/07/2024

15:27:06

BST

2

81.8400

XLON

1023646004960260

02/07/2024

15:27:51

BST

59

81.8000

XLON

1023646004960335

02/07/2024

15:28:01

BST

52

81.8400

XLON

1023646004960361

02/07/2024

15:28:07

BST

24

81.8000

XLON

1023646004960375

02/07/2024

15:28:07

BST

21

81.8000

XLON

1023646004960376

02/07/2024

15:29:38

BST

78

81.8200

XLON

1023646004960524

02/07/2024

15:29:38

BST

39

81.7800

XLON

1023646004960527

02/07/2024

15:31:25

BST

58

81.7400

XLON

1023646004961048

02/07/2024

15:31:25

BST

50

81.7200

XLON

1023646004961051

02/07/2024

15:31:25

BST

5

81.7200

XLON

1023646004961052

02/07/2024

15:31:25

BST

6

81.7000

XLON

1023646004961058

02/07/2024

15:31:25

BST

36

81.7000

XLON

1023646004961059

02/07/2024

15:31:25

BST

13

81.7000

XLON

1023646004961060

02/07/2024

15:32:45

BST

53

81.7600

XLON

1023646004961368

02/07/2024

15:32:45

BST

33

81.7600

XLON

1023646004961369

02/07/2024

15:32:46

BST

86

81.7400

XLON

1023646004961370

02/07/2024

15:32:46

BST

73

81.7200

XLON

1023646004961372

02/07/2024

15:32:56

BST

86

81.7000

XLON

1023646004961400

02/07/2024

15:32:56

BST

27

81.6600

XLON

1023646004961405

02/07/2024

15:32:56

BST

23

81.6600

XLON

1023646004961406

02/07/2024

15:33:15

BST

43

81.6800

XLON

1023646004961480

02/07/2024

15:33:15

BST

43

81.6600

XLON

1023646004961484

02/07/2024

15:34:38

BST

59

81.6600

XLON

1023646004961706

02/07/2024

15:35:02

BST

49

81.6400

XLON

1023646004961753

02/07/2024

15:35:02

BST

59

81.6200

XLON

1023646004961761

02/07/2024

15:35:02

BST

35

81.6000

XLON

1023646004961765

02/07/2024

15:35:02

BST

46

81.6000

XLON

1023646004961766

02/07/2024

15:35:02

BST

47

81.5800

XLON

1023646004961770

02/07/2024

15:35:02

BST

32

81.5800

XLON

1023646004961771

02/07/2024

15:35:43

BST

19

81.5400

XLON

1023646004961891

02/07/2024

15:35:54

BST

50

81.5800

XLON

1023646004961908

02/07/2024

15:36:19

BST

38

81.5400

XLON

1023646004962019

02/07/2024

15:36:19

BST

38

81.5000

XLON

1023646004962033

02/07/2024

15:36:57

BST

77

81.4600

XLON

1023646004962145

02/07/2024

15:38:27

BST

57

81.4800

XLON

1023646004962419

02/07/2024

15:38:33

BST

57

81.4600

XLON

1023646004962426

02/07/2024

15:38:43

BST

63

81.5000

XLON

1023646004962443

02/07/2024

15:42:58

BST

41

81.6800

XLON

1023646004963083

02/07/2024

15:42:58

BST

45

81.6800

XLON

1023646004963084

02/07/2024

15:43:19

BST

7

81.6600

XLON

1023646004963138

02/07/2024

15:43:19

BST

79

81.6600

XLON

1023646004963139

02/07/2024

15:43:59

BST

6

81.6600

XLON

1023646004963222

02/07/2024

15:43:59

BST

80

81.6600

XLON

1023646004963223

02/07/2024

15:43:59

BST

21

81.6400

XLON

1023646004963227

02/07/2024

15:44:04

BST

86

81.7000

XLON

1023646004963238

02/07/2024

15:44:04

BST

86

81.6800

XLON

1023646004963240

02/07/2024

15:44:19

BST

86

81.6600

XLON

1023646004963274

02/07/2024

15:44:19

BST

68

81.6400

XLON

1023646004963278

02/07/2024

15:44:19

BST

50

81.6200

XLON

1023646004963284

02/07/2024

15:45:38

BST

62

81.5600

XLON

1023646004963520

02/07/2024

15:45:58

BST

36

81.5400

XLON

1023646004963569

02/07/2024

15:45:58

BST

26

81.5400

XLON

1023646004963570

02/07/2024

15:47:15

BST

53

81.5800

XLON

1023646004963765

02/07/2024

15:47:15

BST

53

81.5600

XLON

1023646004963767

02/07/2024

15:47:15

BST

53

81.5400

XLON

1023646004963771

02/07/2024

15:47:15

BST

1

81.5000

XLON

1023646004963780

02/07/2024

15:47:30

BST

30

81.5000

XLON

1023646004963848

02/07/2024

15:47:30

BST

23

81.5000

XLON

1023646004963849

02/07/2024

15:49:02

BST

53

81.5200

XLON

1023646004964020

02/07/2024

15:49:39

BST

53

81.5000

XLON

1023646004964103

02/07/2024

15:49:52

BST

53

81.4800

XLON

1023646004964121

02/07/2024

15:49:58

BST

53

81.4600

XLON

1023646004964127

02/07/2024

15:50:06

BST

27

81.4200

XLON

1023646004964184

02/07/2024

15:50:06

BST

15

81.4200

XLON

1023646004964185

02/07/2024

15:53:39

BST

86

81.5200

XLON

1023646004964752

02/07/2024

15:54:09

BST

86

81.5400

XLON

1023646004964955

02/07/2024

15:55:09

BST

34

81.5200

XLON

1023646004965144

02/07/2024

15:55:31

BST

39

81.5200

XLON

1023646004965232

02/07/2024

15:55:31

BST

13

81.5200

XLON

1023646004965233

02/07/2024

15:55:45

BST

74

81.5000

XLON

1023646004965270

02/07/2024

15:56:04

BST

86

81.4800

XLON

1023646004965331

02/07/2024

15:56:04

BST

86

81.4600

XLON

1023646004965332

02/07/2024

15:56:04

BST

86

81.4400

XLON

1023646004965336

02/07/2024

15:56:04

BST

51

81.4000

XLON

1023646004965348

02/07/2024

15:56:05

BST

1

81.4000

XLON

1023646004965349

02/07/2024

15:56:35

BST

53

81.4600

XLON

1023646004965459

02/07/2024

15:58:05

BST

33

81.4600

XLON

1023646004965584

02/07/2024

15:58:05

BST

14

81.4600

XLON

1023646004965585

02/07/2024

15:58:59

BST

24

81.4600

XLON

1023646004965649

02/07/2024

15:58:59

BST

24

81.4600

XLON

1023646004965650

02/07/2024

15:59:28

BST

67

81.4800

XLON

1023646004965690

02/07/2024

16:00:01

BST

67

81.4800

XLON

1023646004965766

02/07/2024

16:00:01

BST

67

81.4600

XLON

1023646004965797

02/07/2024

16:00:01

BST

53

81.4400

XLON

1023646004965805

02/07/2024

16:00:28

BST

52

81.5000

XLON

1023646004966056

02/07/2024

16:01:31

BST

43

81.4600

XLON

1023646004966286

02/07/2024

16:02:35

BST

61

81.5400

XLON

1023646004966516

02/07/2024

16:02:35

BST

43

81.5200

XLON

1023646004966518

02/07/2024

16:02:35

BST

15

81.5000

XLON

1023646004966521

02/07/2024

16:04:23

BST

58

81.5400

XLON

1023646004966839

02/07/2024

16:05:02

BST

60

81.5600

XLON

1023646004966929

02/07/2024

16:05:03

BST

55

81.5800

XLON

1023646004966976

02/07/2024

16:05:03

BST

27

81.5800

XLON

1023646004966977

02/07/2024

16:05:04

BST

8

81.5600

XLON

1023646004966982

02/07/2024

16:05:10

BST

18

81.5800

XLON

1023646004967024

02/07/2024

16:05:10

BST

64

81.5800

XLON

1023646004967025

02/07/2024

16:06:02

BST

44

81.5800

XLON

1023646004967176

02/07/2024

16:06:36

BST

49

81.5600

XLON

1023646004967272

02/07/2024

16:06:49

BST

49

81.5400

XLON

1023646004967303

02/07/2024

16:06:49

BST

6

81.5000

XLON

1023646004967314

02/07/2024

16:07:13

BST

74

81.5200

XLON

1023646004967463

02/07/2024

16:08:43

BST

53

81.5800

XLON

1023646004967734

02/07/2024

16:09:48

BST

83

81.5600

XLON

1023646004967952

02/07/2024

16:10:07

BST

49

81.5400

XLON

1023646004968012

02/07/2024

16:10:30

BST

66

81.5200

XLON

1023646004968111

02/07/2024

16:10:30

BST

56

81.5000

XLON

1023646004968115

02/07/2024

16:10:30

BST

8

81.4800

XLON

1023646004968124

02/07/2024

16:10:30

BST

8

81.4800

XLON

1023646004968125

02/07/2024

16:10:30

BST

8

81.4800

XLON

1023646004968126

02/07/2024

16:10:30

BST

21

81.4800

XLON

1023646004968127

02/07/2024

16:10:30

BST

2

81.4800

XLON

1023646004968128

02/07/2024

16:12:34

BST

73

81.4200

XLON

1023646004968661

02/07/2024

16:12:50

BST

71

81.4000

XLON

1023646004968731

02/07/2024

16:12:50

BST

69

81.4200

XLON

1023646004968740

02/07/2024

16:14:39

BST

60

81.5600

XLON

1023646004969143

02/07/2024

16:14:39

BST

60

81.5400

XLON

1023646004969147

02/07/2024

16:14:50

BST

43

81.5200

XLON

1023646004969185

02/07/2024

16:14:51

BST

54

81.5000

XLON

1023646004969188

02/07/2024

16:15:51

BST

11

81.4600

XLON

1023646004969357

02/07/2024

16:15:51

BST

1

81.4600

XLON

1023646004969358

02/07/2024

16:16:04

BST

54

81.4800

XLON

1023646004969438

02/07/2024

16:16:38

BST

44

81.4600

XLON

1023646004969518

02/07/2024

16:17:21

BST

42

81.4400

XLON

1023646004969651

02/07/2024

16:17:21

BST

46

81.4200

XLON

1023646004969653

02/07/2024

16:17:33

BST

21

81.4000

XLON

1023646004969665

02/07/2024

16:17:33

BST

26

81.4000

XLON

1023646004969666

02/07/2024

16:19:28

BST

6

81.3800

XLON

1023646004969884

02/07/2024

16:19:55

BST

70

81.4400

XLON

1023646004970000

02/07/2024

16:20:15

BST

83

81.4400

XLON

1023646004970059

02/07/2024

16:20:29

BST

62

81.4600

XLON

1023646004970102

02/07/2024

16:20:29

BST

21

81.4600

XLON

1023646004970105

02/07/2024

16:20:41

BST

16

81.4200

XLON

1023646004970125

02/07/2024

16:20:41

BST

33

81.4200

XLON

1023646004970126

02/07/2024

16:21:57

BST

15

81.3800

XLON

1023646004970235

02/07/2024

16:22:34

BST

13

81.3600

XLON

1023646004970323

02/07/2024

16:23:30

BST

48

81.4200

XLON

1023646004970423

02/07/2024

16:23:30

BST

25

81.4200

XLON

1023646004970424

02/07/2024

16:23:31

BST

19

81.4000

XLON

1023646004970430

02/07/2024

16:23:31

BST

54

81.4000

XLON

1023646004970431

02/07/2024

16:23:36

BST

62

81.3800

XLON

1023646004970436

02/07/2024

16:24:04

BST

59

81.3400

XLON

1023646004970533

02/07/2024

16:24:15

BST

47

81.2800

XLON

1023646004970591

02/07/2024

16:24:52

BST

47

81.3000

XLON

1023646004970769

02/07/2024

16:25:36

BST

54

81.3400

XLON

1023646004970905

02/07/2024

16:25:36

BST

24

81.3400

XLON

1023646004970906

02/07/2024

16:26:41

BST

78

81.4200

XLON

1023646004971158

02/07/2024

16:27:44

BST

11

81.4000

XLON

1023646004971299

02/07/2024

16:27:44

BST

36

81.4000

XLON

1023646004971300

02/07/2024

16:28:47

BST

43

81.4200

XLON

1023646004971456

02/07/2024

16:29:11

BST

55

81.5400

XLON

1023646004971548

02/07/2024

16:29:11

BST

55

81.5200

XLON

1023646004971552

02/07/2024

16:29:43

BST

13

81.5400

XLON

1023646004971663

02/07/2024

16:29:43

BST

30

81.5400

XLON

1023646004971664

02/07/2024

16:29:43

BST

6

81.5400

XLON

1023646004971665

02/07/2024

16:30:11

BST

46

81.5600

XLON

1023646004971757

02/07/2024

16:30:11

BST

64

81.5400

XLON

1023646004971760

02/07/2024

16:31:10

BST

54

81.5800

XLON

1023646004971867

02/07/2024

16:31:15

BST

54

81.6000

XLON

1023646004971880

02/07/2024

16:32:36

BST

43

81.6200

XLON

1023646004972063

02/07/2024

16:32:36

BST

43

81.6000

XLON

1023646004972069

02/07/2024

16:33:43

BST

8

81.5800

XLON

1023646004972320

02/07/2024

16:34:51

BST

4

81.6600

XLON

1023646004972520

02/07/2024

16:34:51

BST

74

81.6600

XLON

1023646004972521

02/07/2024

16:35:45

BST

78

81.6400

XLON

1023646004972607

02/07/2024

16:35:46

BST

78

81.6200

XLON

1023646004972621

02/07/2024

16:35:46

BST

79

81.6000

XLON

1023646004972626

02/07/2024

16:36:22

BST

29

81.6400

XLON

1023646004972811

02/07/2024

16:36:22

BST

10

81.6400

XLON

1023646004972812

02/07/2024

16:36:22

BST

11

81.6400

XLON

1023646004972813

02/07/2024

16:37:22

BST

43

81.6400

XLON

1023646004972954

02/07/2024

16:37:34

BST

61

81.6200

XLON

1023646004972963

02/07/2024

16:37:34

BST

22

81.6200

XLON

1023646004972964

02/07/2024

16:37:53

BST

42

81.6400

XLON

1023646004972993

02/07/2024

16:37:53

BST

5

81.6400

XLON

1023646004972994

02/07/2024

16:39:03

BST

83

81.6000

XLON

1023646004973100

02/07/2024

16:39:37

BST

42

81.5600

XLON

1023646004973174

02/07/2024

16:39:37

BST

41

81.5600

XLON

1023646004973175

02/07/2024

16:40:41

BST

48

81.5800

XLON

1023646004973437

02/07/2024

16:42:06

BST

17

81.5600

XLON

1023646004973717

02/07/2024

16:42:06

BST

26

81.5600

XLON

1023646004973718

02/07/2024

16:42:35

BST

66

81.5800

XLON

1023646004973825

02/07/2024

16:43:00

BST

27

81.5600

XLON

1023646004973917

02/07/2024

16:43:00

BST

39

81.5600

XLON

1023646004973918

02/07/2024

16:43:40

BST

15

81.6000

XLON

1023646004973993

02/07/2024

16:43:40

BST

32

81.6000

XLON

1023646004973994

02/07/2024

16:43:53

BST

57

81.6400

XLON

1023646004974032

02/07/2024

16:44:23

BST

47

81.6200

XLON

1023646004974124

02/07/2024

16:44:23

BST

47

81.6000

XLON

1023646004974126

02/07/2024

16:45:03

BST

45

81.6000

XLON

1023646004974297

02/07/2024

16:45:48

BST

52

81.6200

XLON

1023646004974382

02/07/2024

16:47:11

BST

52

81.6400

XLON

1023646004974549

02/07/2024

16:47:11

BST

10

81.6200

XLON

1023646004974552

02/07/2024

16:47:30

BST

4

81.6200

XLON

1023646004974609

02/07/2024

16:47:30

BST

28

81.6200

XLON

1023646004974610

02/07/2024

16:47:30

BST

10

81.6200

XLON

1023646004974611

02/07/2024

16:49:26

BST

86

81.6800

XLON

1023646004974885

02/07/2024

16:50:09

BST

86

81.7000

XLON

1023646004975042

02/07/2024

16:50:23

BST

10

81.7200

XLON

1023646004975074

02/07/2024

16:50:23

BST

76

81.7200

XLON

1023646004975075

02/07/2024

16:50:25

BST

86

81.7000

XLON

1023646004975078

02/07/2024

16:50:25

BST

86

81.6800

XLON

1023646004975081

02/07/2024

16:50:25

BST

4

81.6400

XLON

1023646004975103

02/07/2024

16:50:25

BST

40

81.6400

XLON

1023646004975104

02/07/2024

16:51:43

BST

54

81.7200

XLON

1023646004975278

02/07/2024

16:51:48

BST

54

81.7000

XLON

1023646004975295

02/07/2024

16:52:15

BST

37

81.7000

XLON

1023646004975368

02/07/2024

16:53:05

BST

71

81.6800

XLON

1023646004975577

02/07/2024

16:54:20

BST

47

81.7200

XLON

1023646004975712

02/07/2024

16:54:41

BST

59

81.7400

XLON

1023646004975797

02/07/2024

16:55:30

BST

71

81.8200

XLON

1023646004975946

02/07/2024

16:55:30

BST

50

81.8000

XLON

1023646004975947

02/07/2024

16:55:30

BST

21

81.8000

XLON

1023646004975948

02/07/2024

16:58:05

BST

48

81.8400

XLON

1023646004976349

02/07/2024

16:58:05

BST

38

81.8400

XLON

1023646004976350

02/07/2024

16:59:56

BST

86

81.8400

XLON

1023646004976661

02/07/2024

17:01:48

BST

86

81.9400

XLON

1023646004977129

02/07/2024

17:01:48

BST

10

81.9200

XLON

1023646004977135

02/07/2024

17:01:48

BST

45

81.9200

XLON

1023646004977136

02/07/2024

17:01:48

BST

31

81.9200

XLON

1023646004977137

02/07/2024

17:02:48

BST

63

81.9200

XLON

1023646004977281

02/07/2024

17:02:48

BST

17

81.9200

XLON

1023646004977282

02/07/2024

17:02:48

BST

45

81.9200

XLON

1023646004977283

02/07/2024

17:02:48

BST

42

81.9000

XLON

1023646004977284

02/07/2024

17:02:48

BST

44

81.9000

XLON

1023646004977285

02/07/2024

17:03:54

BST

86

81.9000

XLON

1023646004977450

02/07/2024

17:03:54

BST

54

81.9000

XLON

1023646004977451

02/07/2024

17:04:19

BST

86

81.8800

XLON

1023646004977568

02/07/2024

17:05:24

BST

86

81.8800

XLON

1023646004977735

02/07/2024

17:05:25

BST

57

81.8600

XLON

1023646004977739

02/07/2024

17:05:58

BST

29

81.8600

XLON

1023646004978012

02/07/2024

17:06:21

BST

86

81.8400

XLON

1023646004978051

02/07/2024

17:06:21

BST

9

81.8200

XLON

1023646004978054

02/07/2024

17:06:21

BST

73

81.8200

XLON

1023646004978055

02/07/2024

17:06:21

BST

4

81.8200

XLON

1023646004978056

02/07/2024

17:06:21

BST

16

81.8000

XLON

1023646004978058

02/07/2024

17:06:21

BST

70

81.8000

XLON

1023646004978059

02/07/2024

17:06:56

BST

7

81.8600

XLON

1023646004978177

02/07/2024

17:06:56

BST

16

81.8600

XLON

1023646004978178

02/07/2024

17:06:56

BST

32

81.8600

XLON

1023646004978179

02/07/2024

17:07:05

BST

55

81.8400

XLON

1023646004978210

02/07/2024

17:08:09

BST

58

81.8600

XLON

1023646004978442

02/07/2024

17:08:55

BST

86

81.8600

XLON

1023646004978524

02/07/2024

17:09:09

BST

58

81.8400

XLON

1023646004978545

02/07/2024

17:09:45

BST

11

81.8400

XLON

1023646004978629

02/07/2024

17:09:56

BST

61

81.8400

XLON

1023646004978668

02/07/2024

17:09:56

BST

14

81.8400

XLON

1023646004978669

02/07/2024

17:10:04

BST

55

81.8200

XLON

1023646004978696

02/07/2024

17:10:19

BST

42

81.8000

XLON

1023646004978764

02/07/2024

17:10:19

BST

44

81.8000

XLON

1023646004978765

02/07/2024

17:11:38

BST

86

81.8400

XLON

1023646004979069

02/07/2024

17:11:51

BST

68

81.8200

XLON

1023646004979103

02/07/2024

17:11:51

BST

68

81.8000

XLON

1023646004979128

02/07/2024

17:13:05

BST

82

81.8200

XLON

1023646004979354

02/07/2024

17:13:51

BST

82

81.8000

XLON

1023646004979536

02/07/2024

17:13:51

BST

82

81.7800

XLON

1023646004979544

02/07/2024

17:15:15

BST

29

81.8000

XLON

1023646004979768

02/07/2024

17:15:15

BST

14

81.8000

XLON

1023646004979769

02/07/2024

17:15:15

BST

29

81.8000

XLON

1023646004979770

02/07/2024

17:15:15

BST

17

81.8000

XLON

1023646004979771

02/07/2024

17:15:42

BST

86

81.8000

XLON

1023646004979859

02/07/2024

17:16:01

BST

86

81.7800

XLON

1023646004979899

02/07/2024

17:16:14

BST

43

81.8000

XLON

1023646004980000

02/07/2024

17:16:20

BST

43

81.8000

XLON

1023646004980005

02/07/2024

17:16:23

BST

86

81.7800

XLON

1023646004980141

02/07/2024

17:16:24

BST

84

81.7600

XLON

1023646004980142

02/07/2024

17:16:39

BST

44

81.7600

XLON

1023646004980182

02/07/2024

17:17:29

BST

63

81.7400

XLON

1023646004980307

02/07/2024

17:19:03

BST

57

81.7400

XLON

1023646004980611

02/07/2024

17:19:03

BST

21

81.7400

XLON

1023646004980612

02/07/2024

17:19:03

BST

14

81.7400

XLON

1023646004980624

02/07/2024

17:19:03

BST

17

81.7400

XLON

1023646004980625

02/07/2024

17:19:03

BST

12

81.7400

XLON

1023646004980626

02/07/2024

17:19:36

BST

43

81.7400

XLON

1023646004980729

02/07/2024

17:19:36

BST

43

81.7400

XLON

1023646004980730

02/07/2024

17:19:48

BST

7

81.7400

XLON

1023646004980784

02/07/2024

17:19:48

BST

36

81.7400

XLON

1023646004980785

02/07/2024

17:19:48

BST

86

81.7400

XLON

1023646004980789

02/07/2024

17:20:13

BST

40

81.7200

XLON

1023646004980888

02/07/2024

17:20:13

BST

63

81.7000

XLON

1023646004980904

02/07/2024

17:20:47

BST

58

81.7200

XLON

1023646004981086

02/07/2024

17:22:38

BST

86

81.7600

XLON

1023646004981542

02/07/2024

17:23:00

BST

80

81.7600

XLON

1023646004981628

02/07/2024

17:23:00

BST

50

81.7600

XLON

1023646004981629

02/07/2024

17:23:00

BST

8

81.7600

XLON

1023646004981630

02/07/2024

17:24:28

BST

86

81.8200

XLON

1023646004982011

02/07/2024

17:24:28

BST

22

81.8200

XLON

1023646004982015

02/07/2024

17:24:34

BST

86

81.8400

XLON

1023646004982020

02/07/2024

17:24:34

BST

57

81.8400

XLON

1023646004982031

02/07/2024

17:24:34

BST

45

81.8400

XLON

1023646004982032

02/07/2024

17:24:34

BST

18

81.8400

XLON

1023646004982033

02/07/2024

17:25:05

BST

86

81.8200

XLON

1023646004982164

02/07/2024

17:25:05

BST

50

81.8200

XLON

1023646004982166

02/07/2024

17:25:05

BST

45

81.8200

XLON

1023646004982167

02/07/2024

17:25:05

BST

43

81.8200

XLON

1023646004982168

02/07/2024

17:25:14

BST

63

81.8200

XLON

1023646004982268

02/07/2024

17:25:22

BST

86

81.8000

XLON

1023646004982309

02/07/2024

17:26:31

BST

21

81.8200

XLON

1023646004982663

02/07/2024

17:26:31

BST

12

81.8200

XLON

1023646004982664

02/07/2024

17:26:31

BST

14

81.8200

XLON

1023646004982665

02/07/2024

17:26:32

BST

21

81.8200

XLON

1023646004982667

02/07/2024

17:26:32

BST

29

81.8200

XLON

1023646004982668

02/07/2024

17:26:45

BST

27

81.8200

XLON

1023646004982716

02/07/2024

17:26:45

BST

35

81.8200

XLON

1023646004982717

02/07/2024

17:26:45

BST

14

81.8200

XLON

1023646004982718

02/07/2024

17:26:45

BST

53

81.8200

XLON

1023646004982719

02/07/2024

17:26:57

BST

63

81.8000

XLON

1023646004982741

02/07/2024

17:27:08

BST

27

81.8000

XLON

1023646004982868

02/07/2024

17:27:08

BST

28

81.8000

XLON

1023646004982869

02/07/2024

17:27:14

BST

60

81.7800

XLON

1023646004982973

02/07/2024

17:27:48

BST

24

81.7800

XLON

1023646004983160

02/07/2024

17:27:48

BST

76

81.7800

XLON

1023646004983161

02/07/2024

17:27:50

BST

44

81.7600

XLON

1023646004983177

02/07/2024

17:28:51

BST

62

81.7600

XLON

1023646004983592

02/07/2024

17:28:51

BST

78

81.7600

XLON

1023646004983597

02/07/2024

17:28:51

BST

26

81.7600

XLON

1023646004983598

02/07/2024

17:29:02

BST

62

81.7400

XLON

1023646004983707

02/07/2024

17:29:18

BST

29

81.7400

XLON

1023646004983878

02/07/2024

17:29:18

BST

13

81.7400

XLON

1023646004983879

02/07/2024

17:29:18

BST

17

81.7400

XLON

1023646004983880

02/07/2024

17:29:19

BST

66

81.7600

XLON

1023646004983963

02/07/2024

17:29:37

BST

2

81.7600

XLON

1023646004984087

02/07/2024

17:29:53

BST

45

81.8000

XLON

1023646004984207

02/07/2024

17:29:56

BST

44

81.7800

XLON

1023646004984230

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.