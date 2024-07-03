Das Instrument CSI KYG2091K1206 CENT.SUNS.GR.HO.ADJ.HD-02 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2024
The instrument CSI KYG2091K1206 CENT.SUNS.GR.HO.ADJ.HD-02 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2024
Das Instrument 3WK CA7481301017 QUEBEC PEGMATITE HLD NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.07.2024
The instrument 3WK CA7481301017 QUEBEC PEGMATITE HLD NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.07.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 04.07.2024
Das Instrument US2925621052 ENCORE WIRE CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2024
The instrument US2925621052 ENCORE WIRE CORP. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2024
Das Instrument US29978A1043 EVERBRIDGE INC DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2024
The instrument US29978A1043 EVERBRIDGE INC DL-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2024
Das Instrument HFC FR0000038531 HF COMPANY INH. EO -,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2024
The instrument HFC FR0000038531 HF COMPANY INH. EO -,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2024
Das Instrument 8GA KYG407691040 GREATVIEW ASEP.PAC.HD-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2024
The instrument 8GA KYG407691040 GREATVIEW ASEP.PAC.HD-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2024
Das Instrument AU0000017535 TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.07.2024
The instrument AU0000017535 TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.07.2024
