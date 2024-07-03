

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Maryam Hassanein, the first Muslim American-appointee under the Biden administration, has resigned in protest against President Joe Biden's policy supporting Israel in the war on Gaza.



'Marginalized communities in our country have long been denied the justice they deserve. I joined the Biden-Harris administration with the belief that my voice and diverse perspective would lend a hand in the pursuit of that justice,' Hassanein said in a statement announcing her resignation from the post of Special Assistant and Assistant Secretary for Land and Minerals Management.



Hassanein, who was a Biden political appointee in the Interior Department, alleged that 'Instead of using US leverage to stop the killing, President Biden has continued funding this violence, while fueling hate crimes against Palestinian Americans by repeating anti-Arab tropes and outright lies.'



'As a Muslim American, I cannot continue working for an administration that disregards its diverse staff's concerns by supporting and enabling Israel's actions in Gaza, which I see as genocide against Palestinians,' said 24 year-old Hassanein, who is the youngest among a number of Biden administration officials who have recently resigned over U.S. Government's policy on Israel.



'This administration has chosen to uphold the status quo instead of listening to the diverse voices of staff urgently demanding freedom and justice for Palestinians,' she added.



