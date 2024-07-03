

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States will soon announce a new military assistance package for Ukraine.



The package, valued at more than $2.3 billion, includes additional air defense interceptors and other critical munitions.



The Pentagon said that the latest U.S. security assistance aims to provide Ukraine with a significant number of urgently needed air defense interceptors to protect Ukrainian cities from Russia's unrelenting aerial attacks, as well as artillery and anti-tank weapons to support Ukraine's needs on the frontlines.



The air defense capabilities will be delivered to Ukraine's front lines under an accelerated timeline enabled by the Pentagon's recent announcement that it would prioritize deliveries in favor of Ukraine ahead of some foreign military sales to other allies to ensure Ukraine has what it needs at a critical point in the war.



Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin previewed the new military assistance package as he met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon Tuesday.



'Ukraine is in a tough fight and has been ever since the start of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's reckless war of choice,' Austin said. 'The Kremlin continues to intensify its bombardment of your cities and civilians. But I continue to be impressed by the skill of your forces, and your troops continue to fend off Russia's attacks with grit, ingenuity and courage.'



The two leaders also discussed the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington and the steps Allies are taking to support Ukraine and ensure there's a bridge to Ukraine's future membership in the Alliance.



Umerov provided Austin an update of dynamics on the ground in Ukraine, as Ukraine's forces continue to fight Russian aggression.



