

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration has announced seventh round of Airport Infrastructure Grants (AIG) totaling $289 million to 129 airports across 40 states, to improve the safety and efficiency of air travel.



The projects are funded under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's AIG program, part of the $25 billion in total funding for airport improvements such as terminal expansions, baggage system upgrades, runway safety enhancements, and air traffic infrastructure improvements.



'Americans are flying in record numbers, and the Biden-Harris Administration continues to invest in our airports to make travel safer and more convenient for the people who pass through these airports each day,'? said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'This latest round of funding will support key improvements to terminals, runways, and baggage systems and build on the work this Administration is doing to modernize our aviation infrastructure.'



The funding includes $66.7 million to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona, $22.2 million to Philadelphia International Airport in Pennsylvania, $30.1 million to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia, $8.2 million to Hollywood Burbank Airport in California, $8.8 million to Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, $2.2 million to Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport in Wyoming, $17.2 million to Palm Beach International Airport in Florida, $26.6 million to Indianapolis International Airport in Indiana and $1.3 million to Knox County Regional Airport in Maine.



In addition to the AIG announcement, the FAA has opened the application period for airports to submit projects for the Fiscal Year 2025 Airport Terminal Program.



