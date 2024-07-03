

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health officials in the Florida Keys have issued a dengue fever alert in response to the confirmation of two locally acquired cases of the mosquito-borne disease.



These cases mark the seventh and eighth instances reported in the Lower 48 this year, while over 700 cases have been linked to travel.



The emergence of these infections follows a notice from the CDC regarding a surge in dengue cases across the Americas. It's important to note that dengue fever is transmitted through the Aedes aegypti mosquito and is not contagious between humans.



The CDC has highlighted that dengue transmission peaks during warmer, wetter months in many tropical and subtropical regions. Moreover, it warns that the number of dengue cases is likely to increase as global temperatures rise.



According to the CDC, individuals infected with the dengue virus may experience symptoms ranging from mild to severe. Mild symptoms include fever, joint, muscle, bone, or eye pain, headache, nausea, vomiting, or rash. On the other hand, severe symptoms can be life-threatening, potentially leading to shock, internal bleeding, and even death, which may necessitate hospitalization.



In response to the new dengue cases in Florida, the Florida Keys Mosquito Control District has recommended several preventive measures. These include draining water from various containers, discarding unused items that can hold water, and ensuring the cleanliness of water sources such as birdbaths and pet bowls. Additionally, other preventive measures involve protecting vehicles and boats from rain, properly maintaining swimming pools, using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing, and eliminating stagnant water sources where mosquitoes can breed.



