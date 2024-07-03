

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss company Proton has launched a new open-source end-to-end encrypted, collaborative document editor, named 'Docs In Proton Drive'.



'It is the first collaborative document editor that combines open source end-to-end encryption within a secure ecosystem that includes email, cloud storage, calendar, and more, so you can break away from Big Tech services that exploit your data,' Anant Vijay, senior product manager for Proton Mail and Proton Drive, said in a blog post.



Proton Docs, built in Proton Drive as a joint project with the Standard Notes, is protected by Swiss privacy laws, which ensures the user's privacy and security.



The users can utilize Docs for sharing and inviting other users to view documents, collaborating in real-time, viewing cursor movements, editing documents, sharing feedbacks, and importing and exporting documents easily.



Meanwhile, the post also highlighted about multiple issues with other online document editors, emphasizing that there is 'a growing concern about Big Tech platforms having access to your content, tracking you across the web, and collecting data to train privacy-invading AI models'.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX