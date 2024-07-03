

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study has suggested that individuals using the medication semaglutide, which is marketed as Ozempic or Wegovy, may face an increased risk of developing non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION) a rare type of untreatable blindness.



The study, which was published in JAMA Ophthalmology, found that individuals using semaglutide were slightly more likely to develop NAION compared to other patients with obesity or diabetes.



Dr. Joseph Rizzo, the lead author of the study and director of the neuro-ophthalmology service at Mass Eye and Ear, stressed the importance of discussing this risk with patients, especially those who already have optic nerve issues such as glaucoma or significant visual impairment from other causes.



In a statement provided to Business Insider, semaglutide manufacturer Novo Nordisk underlined its commitment to patient safety and the serious consideration of any reports regarding adverse events related to their medications. However, they expressed reservations about the study's methodology, citing insufficient cases to draw conclusive results and the limitations of retrospective studies in establishing a definitive link between semaglutide and NAION.



It's well known that individuals with diabetes and hypertension are at an increased risk of experiencing vision problems. For example, prolonged high blood sugar levels can lead to distorted eye lenses, resulting in blurred vision.



