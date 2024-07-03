

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last month, Apple announced its partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18. A recent report from Bloomberg revealed that as part of this collaboration, Phil Schiller, the former marketing head and chief of the App Store at Apple, has been selected to have an 'observer role' on OpenAI's board of directors.



This strategic move allows Schiller to gain insightful knowledge about OpenAI's operations without the right to vote but with permission to attend board meetings.



Interestingly, Microsoft has also been granted a similar board observer role by OpenAI, placing Apple and Microsoft on equal footing within OpenAI's leadership structure. With Microsoft's existing ties to OpenAI, future board meetings may address potential agreements between OpenAI and Microsoft, leading to some complexity due to Schiller's presence.



Although Schiller has not yet participated in any OpenAI board meetings, he is expected to do so later this year.



It's worth noting that at present, the collaboration between Apple and OpenAI does not involve any financial transactions. However, it's anticipated that Apple will receive a share of ChatGPT subscriptions generated through its platforms in the future. The agreement is set to be implemented later this year, with ChatGPT becoming integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia as a result of this partnership.



