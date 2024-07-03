

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - On July 2, Xbox Live experienced a prolonged outage that lasted for almost seven hours, causing widespread connectivity issues for players. Microsoft announced that the issue was successfully resolved at 8:49 p.m. ET on the same day.



The Xbox Support Twitter account confirmed the resolution, assuring users that they should no longer encounter problems when attempting to sign in to Xbox Live and access its services.



The problems began around 2 PM ET, and Downdetector recorded a peak of 32,222 reported issues during the outage, with 75% of the reports citing problems with login, 21% with server connection, and 4% with gameplay. Some users received error messages indicating that the service was undergoing 'scheduled maintenance.' The official Xbox Support Twitter account acknowledged the disconnections from Xbox Live at 2:55 p.m. ET and stated that investigations were ongoing. They directed users to the Xbox status page, which later updated to report a major outage of the 'Account & profile' service at 2:07 p.m. ET.



The Xbox status page warned users about potential sign-in issues, disconnections while signed in, and other related problems affecting features such as games, apps, and social activities that require sign-in.



While Xbox Network, previously known as Xbox Live, has encountered occasional server disruptions and connectivity issues in the past, this recent outage garnered significant attention due to its widespread impact and the length of time it took for Microsoft to address and resolve the connectivity issues.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX