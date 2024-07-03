

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has signed a bill to launch a two-year statewide program, ensuring a comprehensive early cancer detection screening for all active and retired firefighters.



The bill makes New Hampshire the first state in New England to institute such a pilot program for firefighters, who are in a constant danger of exposure to carcinogenic chemicals.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, the U.S. firefighters have a 9 percent higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer, and a 14 percent higher risk of dying from cancer, compared to the general public.



'I am proud to have worked with President Brian Ryll and the Professional Firefighters of New Hampshire to secure critical funding for a cancer screening pilot program earlier this year,' said Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington.



The bill approves an amount of $5 million to conduct a one-time screening of the firefighters, which includes a blood test, an ultrasound of vital organs, and a possible lung scan.



'The dangers of being a firefighter go beyond running into a burning building, and today, New Hampshire is taking a leading role in having the backs of these heroes, ' Gov. Sununu commented. 'This cancer screening program will have a lifesaving impact'.



