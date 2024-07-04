The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 04.07.2024
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 04.07.2024
Aktien
1 CA26886Q1063 E-Power Resources Inc.
2 CA03753D1042 Apex Critical Metals Corp.
3 FI4000577200 Caverion Oyj
4 CA50684B1031 LaFleur Minerals Inc.
Anleihen
1 DE000A383BJ9 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
2 XS2856691469 New York Life Global Funding
3 XS2855975285 Grand City Properties S.A.
4 XS2856144576 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
5 XS2800001914 Alexandrite Monnet UK Holdco PLC
6 XS2851609102 Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego
7 XS2851607403 Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego
8 XS2856800938 Chile, Republik
9 DE000A351XY9 DZ HYP AG
10 XS2848791989 Project Grand [UK] PLC
11 XS2854277626 Ray Financing LLC
12 DE000DJ9ALE5 DZ BANK AG
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 04.07.2024
Aktien
1 CA26886Q1063 E-Power Resources Inc.
2 CA03753D1042 Apex Critical Metals Corp.
3 FI4000577200 Caverion Oyj
4 CA50684B1031 LaFleur Minerals Inc.
Anleihen
1 DE000A383BJ9 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau
2 XS2856691469 New York Life Global Funding
3 XS2855975285 Grand City Properties S.A.
4 XS2856144576 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
5 XS2800001914 Alexandrite Monnet UK Holdco PLC
6 XS2851609102 Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego
7 XS2851607403 Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego
8 XS2856800938 Chile, Republik
9 DE000A351XY9 DZ HYP AG
10 XS2848791989 Project Grand [UK] PLC
11 XS2854277626 Ray Financing LLC
12 DE000DJ9ALE5 DZ BANK AG