The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 04.07.2024Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 04.07.2024Aktien1 CA26886Q1063 E-Power Resources Inc.2 CA03753D1042 Apex Critical Metals Corp.3 FI4000577200 Caverion Oyj4 CA50684B1031 LaFleur Minerals Inc.Anleihen1 DE000A383BJ9 Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau2 XS2856691469 New York Life Global Funding3 XS2855975285 Grand City Properties S.A.4 XS2856144576 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank5 XS2800001914 Alexandrite Monnet UK Holdco PLC6 XS2851609102 Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego7 XS2851607403 Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego8 XS2856800938 Chile, Republik9 DE000A351XY9 DZ HYP AG10 XS2848791989 Project Grand [UK] PLC11 XS2854277626 Ray Financing LLC12 DE000DJ9ALE5 DZ BANK AG