

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), on Thursday, reported unaudited net sales for the month of June 2024. Revenues for June were NT$17.5 billion compared to NT$19.1 billion, a year ago, down 7.91%. For the period of January to June, the company posted revenues of NT$111.4 billion compared to NT$110.5 billion, last year, up 0.84%.



UMC is a global semiconductor foundry company. It provides IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX