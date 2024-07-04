

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. have been separately studying potential bids for Australian energy major Santos Ltd. (STOSF.PK), Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The report said that Santos could also attract interest from other potential suitors.



Santos has liquefied natural gas projects in Australia, Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste.



In February 2024, Woodside Energy Group ceased discussions regarding a potential merger with Santos.



