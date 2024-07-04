

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc fell to a 1-month low of 0.9756 against the euro and more than a 1-month low of 1.1524 against the pound, from early highs of 0.9711 and 1.1474, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc edged down to 0.9040 and 178.57 from early highs of 0.9000 and 179.42, respectively.



If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.99 against the euro, 1.17 against the pound, 0.92 against the greenback and 174.00 against the yen.



