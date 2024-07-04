

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Despite record-breaking levels of air travel this year, Federal Aviation Administration data show that the flight cancellation rate for the first half of 2024 was nearly the lowest rate in more than a decade.



Flight cancellation rate is just 1.4 percent during a record-breaking summer travel season?, the latest data from airlines reported to the U.S. Department of Transportation shows. Weather continues to be the leading cause of flight cancellations.



On June 23, the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 2.99 million individuals in a single day at U.S. airports - the most airline passengers the agency has screened in its history. TSA says it expects to screen more than 32 million individuals this Independence Day travel season, which is a 5.4 percent increase over last year. At the same time, airfares are down 6 percent over the last year and below pre-pandemic prices.



'This year's record-breaking air travel is another good sign for our economy as more Americans take to the skies than ever before,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. 'To help avoid travel headaches, the Biden-Harris Administration has taken historic action to modernize airports and expand passenger protections for a smoother travel experience.'



