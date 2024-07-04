

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two U.S. astronauts, who are currently on board the International Space Station as part of NASA's Boeing Crew Flight Test, will address the media from low Earth orbit next week.



NASA announced that Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will discuss their mission during an Earth to space call at 11 a.m. ET on July 10.



The news conference will be streamed on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, YouTube, and the U.S. space agency's website.



Wilmore and Williams have been living and working aboard the station since docking on June 6, contributing to the expedition crew's research and maintenance activities, while helping ground teams collect critical data for long-duration Starliner flights to the orbiting complex.



The astronauts were supposed to return to earth on June 25, but after encountering technical issues, it has been delayed.



The former Navy test pilots are the first to launch aboard Starliner to the space station as part of the U.S space agency's Commercial Crew Program.



The Program aims for safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation to and from the International Space Station from the United States through a partnership with American private industry. This partnership is opening access to low-Earth orbit and the International Space Station to more people, science, and commercial opportunities.



The space station remains the springboard to NASA's next great leap in space exploration, including future missions to the Moon and to Mars.



