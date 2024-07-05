

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron AG (AIXG) reported that its preliminary operating result or EBIT for the second quarter dropped to about 13 million euros from 44.6 million euros in the prior year. Quarterly revenues also declined to about 132 million euros from 173.5 million euros last year.



Order intake in the second quarter of 2024 was about 176 million euros compared to 177.9 million euros last year.



The company cuts its fiscal year 2024 revenues guidance in a range of 620 million euros to 660 million euros from the prior range of 630 million euros - 720 million euros.



The company now projects an EBIT margin of around 22% - 25% in fiscal year 2024 compared to the prior estimation of 24% - 26%.



The full half-year report 2024 including the final results for the first half of 2024 will be published on July 25, 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX