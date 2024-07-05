

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a unit of Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) Friday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has approved its Vabysmo prefilled syringe (PFS) to treat age-related macular degeneration (AMD) diabetic macular edema (DME) and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO).



Vabysmo PFS, which delivers the same medicine as the currently available Vabysmo vials, will be available in the coming months, the company said in a statement.



Vabysmo is currently approved in more than 95 countries for wet AMD and DME, and in several countries, including the U.S. and Japan, for RVO.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX