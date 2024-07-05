

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index improved somewhat in May after falling to a three-month low in April, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, rose to 111.1 in May from 110.9 in the previous month. That was in line with expectations.



Meanwhile, the coincident index improved to 116.5 in May from 115.2 a month ago. Further, this was the highest score since September 2019. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.



The lagging index also climbed to 108.0 in May from 105.9 in the prior month.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX