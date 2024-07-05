

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Party has returned to power in UK with a landslide victory in the general election. Keir Starmer, who led the Labor to a record majority, is set to become Britain's new prime minister.



'Change begins now,' he told supporters at a victory rally in London.



While the Labor won 411 seats in the House Of Commons, the ruling Conservatives are set for their worst defeat in history, managing to win just 119 seats.



The Tories lost 249 seats they won in the 2019 parliamentary election, whereas the main Opposition Labor made a gain of 210 seats.



It has been a record-breaking night for the Liberal Democrats, who improved its tally in the outgoing House from just 8 seats to 71 in 2024.



The Liberal Democrats made major inroads into Conservative heartlands.



It contributed significantly in sweeping the Conservatives out of power after 14 years.



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat, and is expected to deliver a farewell speech at No. 10 Downing Street before submitting his resignation to King Charles.



The depth of dissatisfaction among the British voters was evident in the defeat of top Conservative candidates including former Prime Minister Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and Jacob Rees-Mogg.



The populist Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, will make its presence felt in the parliament for the first time with four MPs.



SNP also faced major setback in the election.



Almost all the results have been declared in the election held on Thursday, which saw the lowest turnout in more than two decades.



World leaders congratulated Keir Starmer for his win.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the bloc is looking forward to a 'constructive partnership' with Starmer, who has ruled out returning to the European Union.



