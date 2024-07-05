

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold traded higher and held near a two-week peak on Friday as investors await the all-important U.S. jobs report later in the day for clues on the Fed's future policy path.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $2,363.88 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $2,370.95.



Bullion prices were set for a second straight weekly gain on bets the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates in September.



The U.S. dollar was on track for a weekly decline, making dollar-priced bullion more attractive to buyers holding other currencies.



After recent weaker macro U.S data, traders currently price in about a 73 percent chance of a Fed rate cut in September.



Gold's push higher this week extends a run of three quarterly gains, with prices hitting a record in May. The rally has been driven by central-bank purchases and geopolitical tensions.



Lebanon's Hezbollah said it has launched more than 200 rockets and drones targeting Israeli military positions in response to a strike that killed a senior commander of the armed group.



