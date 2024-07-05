

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Canada is joining the growing group of non-EU countries who have associated with the European Union's research and innovation programme, known as Horizon Europe, and will work jointly on large-scale projects tackling our biggest challenges.



Iliana Ivanova, European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, and Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canadian Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, have signed the agreement that gives Canadian researchers and organisations the opportunity to participate in the programme on equal terms with their EU counterparts.



Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the conclusion of negotiations for Canada's association to Pillar II of Horizon Europe at the EU-Canada Summit in November last year. Wednesday, they welcomed the announcement through a joint statement.



Canada associates to the Pillar II of Horizon Europe, which funds collaborative research projects across a wide range of domains. Canadian entities can now join and lead research consortia with some of the world's best research organisations to tackle global challenges together. The European Commission said that they will get the opportunity to be funded directly from the program, while Canada will contribute to its budget.



