

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to authorize his negotiators to engage with U.S., Qatari, and Egyptian mediators in an effort to close out a deal to end the crisis in Gaza.



In a phone call Thursday, President Joe Biden and Netanyahu discussed ongoing efforts to finalize a ceasefire deal together with the release of hostages, as outlined by Biden.



The U.S.-brokered deal was endorsed by the international community, including the UN Security Council and the G7.



The White House said the two leaders discussed the recent response received from Hamas regarding the ceasefire proposal.



'President Biden reaffirmed his ironclad commitment to Israel's security including in the face of threats from Iranian-backed terrorist groups such as Lebanese Hezbollah,' it added.



Meanwhile, the U.S., Israeli national security teams are scheduled to meet on July 15 in the Strategic Consultative Group format.



