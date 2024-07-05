

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.10 A.M. ET).



In the Green



MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) is up over 16% at $16.95. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) is up over 14% at $1.21. Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (AIEV) is up over 12% at $1.37. Koss Corporation (KOSS) is up over 11% at $11.85. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (ZAPP) is up over 11% at $3.04. Gulf Resources, Inc. (GURE) is up over 10% at $1.32. Big Tree Cloud Holdings Limited (DSY) is up over 9% at $1.98. Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) is up over 8% at $27.29. Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) is up over 7% at $4.51. Fanhua Inc. (FANH) is up over 7% at $1.92. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) is up over 6% at $3.71. Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) is up over 6% at $1.17.



In the Red



Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) is down over 15% at $1.11. B. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY) is down over 9% at $15.40. Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) is down over 9% at $14.67. Iris Energy Limited (IREN) is down over 9% at $12.97. VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) is down over 9% at $2.26. Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR) is down over 8% at $30.01. Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) is down over 8% at $10.79. TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) is down over 8% at $4.75. Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) is down over 8% at $4.25. Bit Digital, Inc. (BTBT) is down over 8% at $3.01. Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) is down over 6% at $9.49 Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) is down over 6% at $3.90. Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) is down over 6% at $2.35.



