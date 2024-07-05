

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As part of NASA's CubeSat Launch Initiative, Firefly Aerospace launched eight small satellites for climate studies, satellite technology development, and educational outreach to students.



The satellites were launched aboard the company's Alpha rocket, named 'Noise of Summer.'



The CubeSat missions were designed by universities and NASA centers.



NASA's CubeSat Launch Initiative provides a low-cost way for universities, non-profits, science centers, and other researchers to conduct science and technology demonstrations in space.



Firefly Aerospace completed its Venture-Class Launch Services Demonstration 2 contract with this launch. The agency's venture-class contracts offer launch opportunities for new providers, helping grow the commercial launch industry and leading to cost-effective competition for future NASA missions.



