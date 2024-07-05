

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rishi Sunak has stepped down as the Prime Minister of UK after saying 'sorry' to the nation.



Delivering a farewell speech at No. 10 Downing Street before submitting his resignation to King Charles Friday, Sunak said the people have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change.



'I have heard your anger, your disappointment; and I take responsibility for this loss'.



Sunak, the first British Prime Minister of Indian origin, also announced that he will step down as party leader, 'not immediately, but once the formal arrangements for selecting my successor are in place.'



The ruling Conservatives suffered their worst defeat in history, managing to win just 119 seats.



The depth of dissatisfaction among the British voters was evident in the defeat of top Conservative candidates including former Prime Minister Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps, Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and Jacob Rees-Mogg.



The Labor Party has returned to power in UK with a landslide victory in the general election.



Sir Keir Starmer, who led the Labor to a record majority, is set to become Britain's new prime minister.



At their meeting at Buckingham Palace, King Charles formally invited Starmer to form the government.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX