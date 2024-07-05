Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta expands Africa footprint with new ten-year contract for Duty-Free store at Murtala Muhammed International Airport's new terminal, Lagos, Nigeria



Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), leading travel experience player, celebrated today the opening of its new Duty-free store at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, the largest airport in Nigeria and one of the busiest in Africa. This expansion in Africa's powerhouse economy - and one of the most extensive network of international and domestic airports in the continent - represents a major landmark in enhancing Avolta's market presence, showcasing a fine selection of products across key categories with a strong local flavor. Part of the airport's newly constructed Terminal 2, the 400 m2 walk-through store is crafted to meet the tastes of international travelers as well as the significant Nigerian diaspora, offering passengers a mix of global and local brands across the categories of food, liquor and tobacco, as well as offering the largest Duty-free beauty selection in the country. The store is equipped with Self-Service Checkouts enhancing the shopping experience with a focus on convenience.



Initially forged more than ten years ago, Avolta's partnership with FAAN (Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria) has since introduced many global brands to Nigeria. The new store is set to redefine the local travel and shopping experience, complimenting the existing two stores operated by Avolta in Terminal 1 of the same airport since 2015, as well as its store in Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. This new venture is a testament to Avolta's commitment to expanding its footprint, while elevating the travel experience in airports nationwide.



Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director of FAAN commented: "We are thrilled to announce Avolta as our strategic partner. This premium location is set to significantly elevate the passenger experience, offering unmatched service and convenience."



Olivier Meyer, Director of local partner Marport Services Ltd, said: "We are proud to have partnered with the largest travel retailer globally, Avolta and FAAN to develop world-class outlets in Nigeria. Achieving this significant milestone amid challenging economic conditions underscores the company's dedication to improving the travel experience for millions of passengers. We look forward to further supporting their expansion in the country."



Abdeslam Agzoul, CEO Middle East & Africa at Avolta said: "The new Terminal 2 store at Murtala Muhammed International Airport is a milestone for Avolta in Africa. We are proud to play our part in the expansion of the airport, offering a rich product selection that sets new standards in airport shopping in the region, including a broad local assortment that offers passengers a taste of Nigeria. This is a significant leap forward in our mission to make travelers happier and enhance the consumer experience in Nigeria. We thank our long-standing partners at FAAN for the trust placed in us and look forward to our continued collaboration."



The new Terminal 2 building is part of the ongoing development of five new terminals across Nigeria, part of a strategic plan to enhance the infrastructural development of Nigeria's airports and to position the country as a top-tier destination and transit hub in Africa.

