Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), leading travel experience player, celebrated today the opening of its new Duty-free store at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, the largest airport in Nigeria and one of the busiest in Africa. This expansion in Africa's powerhouse economy - and one of the most extensive network of international and domestic airports in the continent - represents a major landmark in enhancing Avolta's market presence, showcasing a fine selection of products across key categories with a strong local flavor.
Part of the airport's newly constructed Terminal 2, the 400 m2 walk-through store is crafted to meet the tastes of international travelers as well as the significant Nigerian diaspora, offering passengers a mix of global and local brands across the categories of food, liquor and tobacco, as well as offering the largest Duty-free beauty selection in the country. The store is equipped with Self-Service Checkouts enhancing the shopping experience with a focus on convenience.
