Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting 2025. The event will take place on May 14, 2025 at 14:30 CEST (doors open at 14:00 CEST) at Messe und Congress Center Basel, Messeplatz 21, 4058 Basel, Switzerland.
The Annual General Meeting invitation and agenda as well as the Letter of Avolta's Chairman to Shareholders can be accessed here: 2025 Annual General Meeting.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2114730
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2114730 10.04.2025 CET/CEST
© 2025 EQS Group