Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta Publishes Invitation to its Annual General Meeting, to be held on May 14, 2025



10.04.2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST





Avolta today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting 2025. The event will take place on May 14, 2025 at 14:30 CEST (doors open at 14:00 CEST) at Messe und Congress Center Basel, Messeplatz 21, 4058 Basel, Switzerland.

The Annual General Meeting invitation and agenda as well as the Letter of Avolta's Chairman to Shareholders can be accessed here: 2025 Annual General Meeting .

For further information:



CONTACT



Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone: +44 7543 800 405 Phone: +31 6 28 19 88 28 rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net

End of Media Release

