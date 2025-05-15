Avolta AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Avolta delivered a strong performance in the first quarter of 2025, underscoring the strength of its diversified geographic and channel presence. The company remains focused on disciplined execution and creating long-term shareholder value. Medium-term targets and capital allocation principles remain unchanged.
Q1 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:
Q1 2025 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHT
Avolta reported turnover totalled CHF 3,105m and CORE turnover CHF 3,050m, reflecting CER growth of +8.2% YoY and organic growth of +5.3% (+6.5% w/o leap year effect). April YTD results show continued momentum with CER growth of +8.5% YoY and an organic growth of +5.7% (+6.6% w/o leap year effect).
Q1 2025 KEY OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
Avolta's key strategic growth projects remain on track. As we continue to reinforce our strong foundations through a range of core initiatives, the following operational highlights in Q1 2025 stand out:
MEDIUM-TERM OUTLOOK
Avolta reaffirms its organic growth target of 5%-7% p.a. and remains committed to delivering +20-40bps of CORE EBITDA margin improvement and +100-150bps EFCF conversion annually. At current exchange rates, currency translation impact for 2025 is expected to be in the range of 0% to -1%.
Q1 2025 KEY FINANCIAL TABLES
TURNOVER GROWTH
REGIONAL PERFORMANCE
IFRS/CORE TURNOVER RECONCILIATION2
1Avolta bought YTD 1.2m Avolta shares representing 0.8% of issued share capital (to be cancelled once 2025 program of up to CHF 200m is completed)
