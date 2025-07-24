Avolta AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Avolta (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel retail and F&B player has announced today a new ten-year contract at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). This will see the addition of three new dining venues across more than 275m2 of concessions space.
The new contract significantly grows the company's presence at one of the world's busiest airports which welcomes nearly 90 million travellers annually. Under the new 10-year agreement, Avolta will introduce three locally inspired dining venues, bringing regional favourites inside the terminal. This includes the first-ever Nékter Juice Bar in a U.S. airport, along with Dallas favourites Velvet Taco and La La Land Kind Café. This approach is at the heart of Avolta's global strategy drawing on expertise to seamlessly integrate local culinary culture into airport environments.
For further information:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Avolta AG
|Brunngässlein 12
|4010 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41612664444
|E-mail:
|Headoffice@dufry.com
|Internet:
|https://www.avoltaworld.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0023405456
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2174490
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2174490 24.07.2025 CET/CEST