Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta's HMSHost Expands Footprint at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport with 10-year F&B Contract



24.07.2025 / 18:30 CET/CEST





Avolta (SIX: AVOL), leading global travel retail and F&B player has announced today a new ten-year contract at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). This will see the addition of three new dining venues across more than 275m2 of concessions space. The new contract significantly grows the company's presence at one of the world's busiest airports which welcomes nearly 90 million travellers annually. Under the new 10-year agreement, Avolta will introduce three locally inspired dining venues, bringing regional favourites inside the terminal. This includes the first-ever Nékter Juice Bar in a U.S. airport, along with Dallas favourites Velvet Taco and La La Land Kind Café. This approach is at the heart of Avolta's global strategy drawing on expertise to seamlessly integrate local culinary culture into airport environments.



Avolta is committed to enhancing the traveler experience through seamless, technology-driven solutions. The new dining venues with be equipped with in-store technology such as self-order kiosks, digital menu boards, and self-checkout options, allowing for greater convenience and speed. Travelers will also be able to enjoy all the benefits of the Club Avolta, the global loyalty program offering exclusive deals, rewards, and cross-brand promotions across F&B and retail.



"We share DFW's vision to create a traveler-centered experience through an enhanced food and beverage offering, and we are grateful to have been awarded the opportunity to be a part of this journey," said Steve Johnson, President and CEO, North America, Avolta. "Visitors to DFW come from around the world, so we very thoughtfully partnered with brands that will appeal to the vast tastes and preferences of these travelers. They also contribute to creating a unique culinary experience at DFW that will excite guests, making them happier along their journey."



In 2025, Airport Experience News named DFW the "Airport with the Best Overall Concessions Program" at its annual AX Awards. Avolta's HMSHost currently operates more than 20 dining venues at DFW, including Love Shack, which was voted one of the top 10 Best Airport Grab-And-Go Food by travelers in USA TODAY's 2023 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Avolta's Hudson operates a diverse range of travel retail concepts across DFW, including convenience stores, tech and accessory shops, and specialty boutiques. For further information:



CONTACT

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone: +44 7543 800 405 Phone: +31 6 28 19 88 28 rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net



End of Media Release

