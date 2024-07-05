

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has officially confirmed the presence of the potentially dangerous West Nile virus (WNV) in mosquito samples that were collected on June 25 in Quincy and also the Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) virus in mosquito samples collected on June 30 in Carver. It is crucial to note that both EEE and West Nile viruses, while rare, can lead to severe symptoms.



As of now, there have been no reported human or animal cases of EEE or WNV in 2024. Nonetheless, certain areas, including Carver, Kingston, Middleborough, Plymouth, Plympton, and Wareham, are now categorized as moderate-risk areas for EEE, health officials said.



Dr. Robbie Goldstein, the Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), emphasized that the most recent outbreak of EEE in the state occurred during 2019-2020, with one EEE fatality in 2020 and six in 2019.



However, the recent discovery of both EEE and WNV serves as an important warning of their presence in the state this year. It is essential to remain vigilant. Those aged 50 and above face a higher risk of severe illness from WNV, and symptoms can include fever and flu-like conditions.



To prevent the spread of these viruses, the DPH is advising individuals to take certain precautionary measures. These include rescheduling outdoor activities to avoid peak mosquito hours, wearing protective clothing, applying insect repellent, and eliminating standing water around homes. Installing or repairing screens to prevent mosquitoes from entering living spaces is also recommended.



Additionally, owners of pets are encouraged to consult with veterinarians regarding approved mosquito repellents and vaccines for WNV and EEE prevention. Any suspicion of animals contracting these viruses must be reported to the appropriate health authorities promptly.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX