

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent investigation led by a postdoctoral scholar at UC Berkeley has revealed that various brands of tampons contain concerning levels of toxic metals such as lead, arsenic, and cadmium.



The study, which analyzed 30 tampons from 14 different brands, noted that this is the first examination of metals in tampons, bringing to light the potential health risks associated with their use.



Lead author Jenni A. Shearston underlined the lack of prior research on chemical measurements in tampons, emphasizing the significance of their findings. The study showed that all tested metals, including hazardous ones like arsenic and lead, were present in the tampons. Additionally, it expressed concern about the high absorption potential of the vagina's skin, which allows chemicals to bypass the liver's detoxification process and enter the systemic circulation directly.



The study also suggested that metals may find their way into tampons through various channels, including absorption by the cotton material from water, air, soil, or nearby contaminants, as well as intentional addition during manufacturing for pigmentation, whitening, antibacterial purposes, or other processes.



Furthermore, the research indicated that the concentrations of metals varied based on factors such as tampon origin (US or EU/UK), organic vs. non-organic, and store vs. name-brand. However, the presence of metals was observed in all types of tampons, with lead concentrations being higher in non-organic tampons and arsenic concentrations being higher in organic ones.



Shearston expressed hope that manufacturers would be required to test their products for metals, particularly toxic ones, and called for better labeling on tampons and other menstrual products. Future research endeavors aim to assess the extent of metal leaching from tampons and their subsequent absorption by the body, as well as to explore the presence of other chemicals in these products.



