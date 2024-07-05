

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Minneapolis made a significant move in the fight against the opioid crisis in Minnesota by unveiling the city's first Narcan vending machine.



Mayor Jacob Frey and other city officials introduced the machine, which is stocked with complimentary Narcan boxes, during a public event on Wednesday.



Mayor Frey emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, 'We know that this is a drug, specifically fentanyl, that has taken control of people's lives like nothing we've seen before, and we know that we have the tools to help.'



The vending machine, located outside Fire Station 21, is accessible to the community 24/7. It provides free access to around 100 Narcan boxes, each containing two doses. To obtain Narcan, users simply need to push the corresponding numbered buttons on the machine. This pilot program, which costs $10,000, targets areas with high rates of substance use. So far this year, there have been 74 suspected opioid overdoses in these areas, resulting in 4 fatalities.



Minneapolis residents, accounting for only 7.5% of the population, have unfortunately contributed to 20% of opioid-related fatalities in Minnesota over the past five years. The vending machine will be regularly restocked by staff, and if the pilot initiative proves successful, there are plans to install additional machines in more locations.



Narcan, also known as naloxone, comes in the form of a nasal spray and can effectively reverse opioid overdoses caused by substances like heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine. This innovative approach demonstrates the city's proactive stance in addressing the devastating impact of opioid misuse and aiming to save lives.



